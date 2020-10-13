61-Year-Old Woman Drowns While Conducting Scuba Training at Indiana Campground

A team of divers located Donna Kishbaugh in 18 feet of water at Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County on Monday

The loved ones of an Indiana woman have been left heartbroken after she drowned while performing scuba-diving training at a local campground, authorities said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed in a press release that Donna Kishbaugh, a 61-year-old woman from Westfield, was the victim of Monday's drowning at Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County.

Kishbaugh was conducting scuba training at the campground when she disappeared in the waters around 2:15 p.m. local time, according to authorities.

A Public Information Officer with the Indiana DNR confirms to PEOPLE that Kishbaugh was with a scuba instructor at the time of her disappearance.

After the instructor called 911 and reported her missing, the Indiana DNR said Conservation Officers, Indiana State Police, Shelby County Deputies, Decatur County Deputies, Shelbyville Fire Department and Decatur County Fire Department all arrived at the scene to assist in search and recovery efforts.

Just before 3 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Police divers located Kishbaugh in 18 feet of water, according to the press release.

Officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the fatal incident.

The Indiana DNR said an investigation is currently underway and more information will be released as it comes.

At the time of her death, Kishbaugh was employed as an adjunct professor of English and creative writing at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis and a writer for deltorofilms.com, a fansite and discussion board of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, according to her Facebook page.

She was also on the board of directors at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis' Center for Ray Bradbury Studies and ran her own mixed media, art and jewelry business, The Art of Donna, her page states.

Following the tragic news, many of Kishbaugh's Facebook friends left comments on her photos, expressing their heartbreak over her sudden death.

One of those people was her son, Dagan Kishbaugh, who wrote, "I love you with all of my heart mommy. I will miss you for the rest of my life. Watch over me, I'm going to need the strength."

"Loved her so much, she will be deeply missed. I'm so deeply sorry! Words fall so short," wrote another loved one.

"We will miss you so much. You have been in my life for 61 years. It will be hard to let go and you will be missed by so many. RIP dear one," a mourner shared.