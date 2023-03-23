Restaurateur's Son Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Madison Square Garden After Reportedly Falling from Escalator

Ernest Vogliano Jr., whose father owned N.Y.C.'s Il Vagabondo for 50 years, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital on Saturday night, according to officials

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 05:05 PM
Ernest Vogliano
Ernest Vogliano Jr. Photo: Facebook

The son of a New York City restaurateur died over the weekend after a "tragic accident" following a hockey game at Madison Square Garden.

On Saturday night around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call "of an injured person inside" the arena, an NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 61-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma," the spokesperson said.

The man, whom they identified as Ernest Vogliano Jr., of North Salem, N.Y., was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE his cause of death was "multiple blunt trauma" and that the manner of death was accidental.

The New York Post reported that the death was the result of a "freak escalator fall," citing sources.

"A fan at this past Saturday's Rangers game was injured in a tragic accident while he was exiting the venue and was immediately transported to a local hospital where he passed away," MSG Entertainment, which operates Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones."

When contacted by PEOPLE, an attorney representing the Vogliano family said he had no further comment and was awaiting a response from MSG's general counsel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

Vogliano is survived by his mother, two siblings, his wife, Lesa, and two children, according to his obituary.

"Ernest was a friend to many; he loved life and will be remembered for his wide range of interests, from world travel and adventure to horses, beekeeping, skiing, and hockey," the obituary read. "He was passionate about giving back to the community and took great pride in being a volunteer firefighter in Bedford, NY."

In addition to being the son of late restaurateur Ernest Vogliano Sr. — who owned N.Y.C.'s Il Vagabondo for 50 years — Vogliano was also "a talented and creative graphic designer."

According to his obituary, he founded N.Y.-based web design firm Monster Productions as well as the magazine Aspen Aces & Eights.

Related Articles
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
Reeva and Roma Gupta, Woman Killed, Daughter Critically Injured in Plane Crash After Booking Flight Lesson on Groupon for ‘Beautiful Day’ Together;
Mom and Daughter Booked Flight on Groupon for 'Beautiful Day' Together Before Deadly Plane Crash
SOC Michael Ernst, Navy SEAL
Navy SEAL and Father of 2 Dies After Free-Fall Parachute Accident: 'He Will Never Be Forgotten'
Hurricane Ridge Utah
Utah Teen Dead After 150-Ft. Fall from Cliff in Second Hiking Tragedy in 8 Days: 'It Devastates Us'
Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson
N.Y. Nursing Home Under Investigation After Woman Declared Dead Found Breathing at Funeral Home
Disneyland
Ariz. Woman Dead After Fall from Disneyland Parking Garage: Loss Is 'Excruciating,' Says Husband
julian becerra
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Cairo Winitana
8-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Electrocuted at Popular Fiji Vacation Resort: 'A Devastating Loss'
Canada Daycare Crash
2 Children Dead, 6 Injured After Bus Crashes into Canadian Daycare, Driver Charged
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
Park City Mountain Resort
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
3 Workers Dead After 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte
3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C.
Edgar Ismalej-Gomez
Conn. Man Arrested After Remains of Toddler Son Are Found in Plastic Bag, Buried in Local Park
A beautiful lake in the forest near the Mount Willard in New Hampshire
Wife Watches Husband Fall to Death From N.H. Mountain Summit While Taking Photos on a Hike
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 27: State of Maine ship, a teaching vessel for the Maine Maritime Academy, Castine, Maine (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)
4 Students at Maine Maritime Academy Killed in Fiery SUV Crash, School in 'Great State of Pain'
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau, pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero
'Beloved' Pastor Found Dead in Church Carpentry Workshop After 'Tragic' Woodworking Accident