61 People 'Stranded' Inside British Pub with Oasis Cover Band for 3 Days Due to Blizzard

Noasis performing at Penn Fest at The Big Park on July 19, 2019 in Buckinghamshire, England

Oasis Tribute Band Noasis perform live on stage during the first day of Penn Fest at The Big Park on July 19, 2019 in Penn Street, Buckinghamshire.

Dozens of people and an Oasis cover band have made the most of bad weather that's left them stuck inside Great Britain's highest altitude pub, the Tan Hill Inn, for three days.

Located in in the Yorkshire Dales, about 270 miles north of London, the pub has become home to 61 people who were trapped by snow and winds from a late autumn storm on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The group woke up Saturday morning to three feet of snow, which had approached the height of the pub's windows, according to the BBC.

Despite the inconvenience caused by a power outage and unusable roads, the guests have been "in really good spirits," manager Nicola Townsend told the AP.

"They've formed quite a friendship … like a big family is the best way I can describe it," Townsend told the news agency.

So far there has been at least one medical emergency, which prompted mountain rescuers to brave through the weather and provide assistance to a guest, according to the BBC.

Thankfully, libations aren't in short supply, as guest Martin Overton told the BBC there was "plenty of beer available."

The Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, following fresh snow fall overnight.

Another thing bringing cheer is Noasis, a music group influenced by "Wonderwall" rockers Oasis. The cover band performed a scheduled gig at the venue on Friday night and then became trapped inside with bargoers once the weather made it unsafe to leave, the AP reported.

"Oh it's a lovely war! We're still stranded @thetanhillinn_ Hope it rains soon!" Noasis wrote on Instagram of their situation on Sunday.

Due to the Tan Hill Inn's location — the pub is 1,732 feet above sea level — staffers are accustomed to being stuck there when storms come, according to the AP. They've gotten creative to keep folks entertained, setting up movie screenings, quizzes and karaoke.

"I'm quite chilled about being stranded, it's quite exciting but we're missing our son who is with his nana," guest Stephanie Overton told the BBC. "I am wondering how long we will be here for though."