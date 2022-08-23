60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare

The woman, identified as 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell, died in flooding caused by severe thunderstorms in the state

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 05:43 PM

Texas officials said a 60-year-old woman died in Dallas County on Monday after her vehicle was swept away by flood waters caused by severe thunderstorms in the state.

"We are reporting our first @DallasCountyTx fatality," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet. "A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters. Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle."

Just hours before the announcement, Jenkins had declared a state of disaster in Dallas County and requested state and federal assistance for residents affected by the floods.

NBC affiliate KXAS identified the woman who died as Jolene Jarrell, a mother of three.

Jarrell was driving for a ride-sharing service and had just finished taking a passenger to a drop-off location before she encountered floodwaters, the outlet reported.

Mesquite Fire Department Chief Rusty Wilson told KXAS that Jarrell was on the phone with her husband when the car began to fill with water. As it reached her knees, the call was dropped.

"They told me that themselves... were on the phone with her and lost contact with her, so they were in the act of actually looking for her," Wilson said of the family.

Mesquite police and fire departments did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

While some media outlets reported Jarrell as driving for Uber at the time of the incident, the company told PEOPLE the reports are inaccurate.

In a tweet, reporter Andrea Lucia of CBS affiliate KTVT said friends and family described Jarrell as "a hardworking mom who lost her life for an $18" fare.

"She was the best mom and grandmother anyone can ask for. She was the glue and backbone of this family and didn't deserve this," Jarrell's husband, Jason, told KTVT.

Jason is the person who located his wife's SUV after her death, according to KXAS. Footage shared by the outlet showed the vehicle upside down under a bridge after it was found.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Kindhearted' South Carolina Woman, 63, Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella

Mesquite, located east of Dallas, received almost 12 inches of rain on Monday, per FOX affiliate KDFW.

The nine inches that fell over Dallas Fort Worth Airport over 24 hours on Sunday was the most rain the area has seen over that period of time since 1932, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth.

Related Articles
Car accident scene
Teen Reportedly on Way to Pick Up Mom Killed in Weather-Related Crash After Car Hit by Tree Limb
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Woman Loses Feet in Boating Accident
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
Members of a rescue team assist a family out of a boat on July 28, 2022 in Quicksand, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
Flooding in Kentucky
Death Toll Rises to at Least 25 in Historic Kentucky Flooding
Brittany Jones, woman killed in house fire
Mom Dies After Saving 12-Year-Old Son's Life During House Fire: 'An Awesome Person All Around'
Lauren Dobosz and family, Mom and 4 Children Remembered as ‘Loving Family’ Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
'Beloved' Cheer Coach and Her 4 Kids Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: 'A Very Loving Family'
Missing Ohio TikToker
TikToker Says She Was 'Not Missing' After Her Family Filed Report and Mom Claimed Someone Took Over Her Phone
Alabama flooding
At Least 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Girl, After 'Unprecedented' Flash Floods in Alabama
Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Body of 6-Year-Old Boy Found in Mass. River After Mom Died Trying to Save Him During Family Trip
Hurricane Ida
2-Year-Old Boy Among 29 People Dead After Ida Batters the Northeast with Record Rain and Tornadoes
Thomas Kenning, Fla. Teacher Drowns After Saving Teen From Lake Michigan: ‘He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Beloved Florida Teacher Dies Saving Teen from Drowning in Lake Michigan: 'He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Wyoming Family, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash
5 Wyoming Family Members, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash
washington flooding
State of Emergency Declared in Wash. as Hundreds Are Displaced from Homes amid Severe Floods
Rockville Maryland flooding
19-Year-Old Man Dies, Another Person Missing After Md. Apartment Complex Floods