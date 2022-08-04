6-Year-Old Bodie Boring Survives Being Run Over by Bulldozer: 'Strongest Little Boy in the World'

Bodie Boring, a 6-year-old from Texas, is recovering after he survived being run over by an 18,000-pound bulldozer.

According to CBS affiliate KBTX, Bodie was at a job site with his father when he was run over by the bulldozer on July 27.

The young boy has since been hospitalized while recovering from fractures in his pelvic bone, two bruised lungs, a skull fracture, a blood clot in his brain, and a brain bleed, the news station reported. He was also recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

But in a recent update to Facebook, Bodie's mother, Samantha, said he may be going home by Friday.

"Although it is scary with him still having the blood clot they said they will still monitor him closely with frequent follow ups & imaging so that give me a little comfort," she wrote in a post on Thursday.

"We are so blessed," she added. "God is Good all the time #BodieStrong #bodietough."

The family also posted a video of Bodie walking slowly inside his hospital room — a sign of the progress he has made so far.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"He has amazed me so much," Samantha told KBTX. "His spirit has been so positive this whole time. Even in his worse pain, he's just been amazing."

She continued: "This is a miracle, and there's only one explanation as to why he's still here and I truly believe that that's God."

The bulldozer that ran over Bodie weighed as much as 18,000 pounds, per the Miami Herald. Bodie's family has since started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for medical expenses.

"Our sweet Bodie Glenn was in a terrible accident today where he was run over by a Bull Dozer," a description on the page said.

RELATED VIDEO: Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Storm: 'He Was Our Everything,' Says Wife

"He's the strongest little boy in the world and he is pushing through but he has a long road to recovery," it continued. "If you are able, please donate to help cover his medical expenses and time away from work that Samantha and [Bodie's father] Dugan will need to be by his side during his recovery."

The campaign has raised nearly $50,000 as of Thursday afternoon.