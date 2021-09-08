Girl Killed on Amusement Park Ride Identified as 'Beautiful, Caring, and Cheerful' 6-Year-Old

Wongel Estifanos was tragically killed while on a family vacation at Glenwood Caverns Park

The 6-year-old girl who died after suffering fatal injuries on a ride at an amusement park in Colorado has been identified.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Garfield County Coroner's Office identified the young girl as 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos.

Estifanos died Sunday while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Park, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on a family vacation, the coroner's office previously announced.

In the days following her tragic death, a GoFundMe page was set up on her family's behalf. On the fundraiser, Estifanos was remembered as "a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl."

"Our brother Estifanos and sister Rahel have lost their beautiful daughter Wongel Estifanos tragically in an accident," the page reads. "Wongel was a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a 6-year-old girl."

The Haunted Mine Drop The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Park | Credit: Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP

Though they heartbreakingly acknowledged that "nothing will bring her back," the fundraiser's four organizers asked for donations to help cover Estifanos' funeral expenses so it is not "an additional burden to the parents."

"Her life was cut short in this tragic accident," the page states. "Her parents, family and all the community [are] devastated by this tragic and sudden loss. We want all the community to stand with the family during unthinkable loss."

The page has raised over $17,000.

A day before Estifanos' identity was released, the Garfield County Coroner's Office addressed the fatal incident in a press release, confirming that it unfolded Sunday around 7:44 p.m. on the Haunted Mine Drop ride.

Though Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived, it was sadly too late for the girl, who was confirmed dead, the coroner's office stated.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, Park General Manager Nancy Heard confirmed the park was currently closed and would remain closed Tuesday "out of respect for the family."

"For everyone at Glenwood Caverns, the safety and well-being of our guests, our team and our community is what's most important. We are heartbroken to confirm that on the evening of September 5 there was a tragic accident on the Haunted Mine Drop," Heard stated. "We are deeply saddened and ask that the family and all those impacted be remembered in your thoughts and prayers."

Heard added, "An investigation that will include state and local authorities, as well as an independent engineering and ride inspection experts and our own maintenance team, is underway."

The Haunted Mine Drop ride first opened in 2017 and was described as "the first drop ride in the world to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall" in a since-deleted page on the Glenwood Caverns Park website.

The ride has a height requirement of 46 inches, according to the park's website. Riders must also sign a liability waiver before boarding the attraction.

The coroner's office confirmed in their press release that the investigation into Estifanos' death is underway, and an autopsy will be scheduled this week.