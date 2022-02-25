Police say Emma Savoie's death "appears to be a tragic accident" and that there is "no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving in any careless manner at all"

6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by a Truck in School Parking Lot: 'Taken From Us Far Too Early'

A Louisiana community is in mourning after the death of a 6-year-old girl, who was described by loved ones as "an angel."

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities were called to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School after student Emma Savoie was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the Slidell Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that during dismissal time, a group of school children were attempting to cross a parking lot," police said in a press release. "For reasons still under investigation, a child accidentally ran out into the path of a truck, resulting in fatal injuries."

Afterwards, she was taken to Slidell Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Randy Fandal said that there is currently "no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving in any careless manner at all." The driver has not been identified by authorities.

"It appears to be a tragic accident," he said.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said an autopsy would be performed on Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

Police say that members of the school staff as well as first responders "did everything they could to help Emma."

"According to Emma's family, she called herself a princess," Fandal said on Thursday. "Everyone else called her an angel."

Following the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was been created on behalf of Emma's family.

"She was taken from us far too early, and her Mom, Dad, big brother & younger twin siblings could use some support over the coming weeks & months," the campaign fundraiser wrote.

"So for those of you who are asking what you can do, a small donation will help," they continued. "Any donations will go to help pay for meals, help around the house, counseling, and all the other expenses which they'll face as they try to cope with this terrible tragedy."

As of Friday morning, the online fundraiser has raised over $60,000 — far exceeding its initial $5,000 goal.

Police said on Thursday that "several children" were in the parking lot at the time of Emma's death and that "unfortunately there were young witnesses to the accident."

School officials announced that they had canceled classes on Thursday and Friday and that counselors would be made available.