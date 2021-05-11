"She was a joy to have around and could brighten anyone’s day," a GoFundMe page states

6-Year-Old Girl Who Was 'So Full of Life' Dies After Being Hit by Car While Riding on ATV

A Texas family is in mourning after their 6-year-old tragically died in an ATV crash beside a family friend.

Gisselle "Giga" Garcia was identified as one of two victims in Friday's fatal collision involving an ATV and a vehicle, according to a GoFundMe page set up on the little girl's behalf.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed in a tweet that the operator of the ATV, a 17-year-old female, also died in the incident. The GoFundMe page stated that the teen — whose identity has not been released — was a family friend of Garcia's.

"This is such a terrible loss for us all, and we are not ready to face this," the fundraiser reads.

According to the GoFundMe, Garcia was riding on the ATV with her family friend "when they were struck by a Chevy Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed."

Gisselle "Gigi" Garcia

"They were both thrown many feet from the ATV, and Gigi was found unconscious and with no pulse at the time the paramedics arrived on scene," the page stated.

Gonzalez initially reported that Garcia was in critical condition but things later took a turn for the worst at the hospital.

Although "countless tests and scans" were performed to save the 6-year-old's life, loved ones confirmed on the GoFundMe that it was sadly too late, as Garcia was "put on life support and later declared brain dead."

Her family made the difficult decision to say goodbye just a short time later, according to the page.

The teen ATV driver was also rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Gonzalez confirmed in his tweet.

As for the passengers inside the SUV, Gonzalez said the 18-year-old male driver was in "stable" condition and his four other passengers, ages 16-17, had "no reported injuries."

An initial investigation by authorities determined that the ATV driver "failed to yield at a yield sign and entered the intersection at the same time that the driver of the SUV entered the intersection traveling at a high rate of speed."

"At the point of impact, both persons separated from the ATV," Gonzalez added in his follow-up tweet.

In the wake of the collision, Garcia's loved ones set up the GoFundMe page to assist her family with funeral costs and other unexpected expenses.

On the fundraiser — which has raised over $9,300 since it was launched on Monday — Garcia was remembered as someone who had "an amazing soul" and was "so full of life."

"She left an impact on everyone she met," the page organizer wrote. "She was always happy and smiling. She was a joy to have around and could brighten anyone's day."

"She had a personality bigger than life, and will be remembered by all of us for her intelligence, charm, unconditional love for everyone, and her caring nature," the page's description continued.

Following her death, Garcia's parents decided to donate their daughter's organs to help other people "in dire need of lifesaving transplants," according to the GoFundMe page.

"Even though her life was cut so short, her untimely death will not be in vain," the page read. "Our little Gigi will be a hero to many children that she is a match with."