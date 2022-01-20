Girl, 6, Befriends Grandma Who Answered 911 Call About Missing Toys: She 'Needed Somebody to Talk To'

In December, Addie Cooper called 911 after realizing that some of her toys were nowhere to be found — and ended up making a friend in the process

A 6-year-old girl from Alabama made a new friend after calling for help when she discovered some of her toys were missing.

Last month, Addie Cooper made a shocking discovery at home when she realized that one of her Barbie dolls as well as some baby shark toys were nowhere to be found, according to NBC affiliate WVTM.

Believing that a serious crime had been committed, she somehow got a hold of her sister's phone and called 911, per the outlet. The call ended up going through to dispatcher Audra Owen — and instead of quickly hanging up, the local grandmother stayed on the phone with Addie to figure out what happened.

"Hello, some of my toys are missing," Addie said in an audio recording of the call obtained by WVTM.

"I think a bandit stole them," she added.

Of course, it didn't take long to figure out that there was no actual "bandit."

During the conversation with the dispatcher, Addie eventually handed the phone over to her mother, who was getting ready for a Christmas party at the time, according to The Birmingham News.

"When I realized what had happened, I turned white," mom Liz Haynes told the outlet.

As for what actually happened, Haynes said she had simply donated the toys to a local thrift shop.

"I didn't think anything about it," she told the outlet of the decision. "This child has such a great imagination."

One unexpected result of the call is that a heartwarming bond has developed between Addie and the 911 dispatcher.

"She was just a sweet, precious little child that needed somebody to talk to," Owen told WVTM.

Since then, the pair have continued to keep in touch, and Owen even came over to play with Addie, according to the outlet.