6 Tyson Foods Employees Die of Coronavirus: Reports

Image zoom

At least six Tyson Foods employees have died after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to multiple reports.

Last week, Tyson Foods confirmed to various outlets that four Georgia employees and two Iowa employees died due to the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three of the four employees that died in Georgia worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla, spokesman Gary Mickelson told the Associated Press. The fourth worked in a supporting job outside the plant.

Meanwhile, Tyson representative Liz Croston confirmed to Business Insider that two employees at its plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, which has been closed since April 6, have also died.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Cities Are ‘Lighting Up Blue’ for Healthcare Workers amid Coronavirus — See the Stunning Photos

“We realize everyone is anxious during this challenging time and believe information is the best tool for combating the virus,” Hector Gonzalez, Tyson’s senior vice president for human resources, told the AP. “That’s why we’re encouraging our team members to share their concerns with us, so we can help address them.”

Croston assured that the company has also worked to improve safety measures at the Camilla plant.

Image zoom Rogelio V Solis/AP/Shutterstock

“We continue working diligently to protect our team members at facilities across the country by taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing,” she said. “We’re implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, spreading out work stations where possible, and providing more breakroom space.”

She also said that any workers who are recorded with a temperature of over 100.4 will be sent home, but did not specify whether they will still be paid for their shift. Croston only confirmed to Business Insider that the waiting period for short-term disability will be waived for any employees treated by a doctor for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the outlet, Tyson does not offer paid sick leave for its workers and short-term disability only makes up 60 percent of typical pay.

RELATED: Couple Married for 57 Years Dies of Coronavirus Less Than 24 Hours Apart: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which reportedly represents 2,000 workers at Tyson’s Georgia plant, identified three of the employees who died as women who had worked there for 13 to 35 years. The union told the AP that many plant employees are “sick or in quarantine.”

“It’s too little too late here,” Edgar Fields, president of the union’s Southeast Council, said in a statement.

American workers handling meat have “proven especially susceptible” to the coronavirus, as their working conditions force them to work shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines, according to the AP.

Because of this, several U.S. plants have had to close amid the outbreak, including a large plant owned by Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that reportedly produced nearly 5 percent of the country’s pork supply before it was closed after over 500 workers became infected with the virus.

“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan told Business Insider in a statement. “It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 780,536 cases and 37,818 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to The New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.