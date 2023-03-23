6 Road Construction Workers Dead Following Car Crash on Baltimore Beltway

The accident occurred in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon, when two cars collided and one veered into a work zone

By
Published on March 23, 2023 11:17 AM
6 killed in Baltimore Beltway crash
Photo: CBS Evening News/Youtube

Six road construction workers were killed in a car crash on the Baltimore Beltway Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident, which took place on I-695 in Woodlawn, occurred when two cars — an Acura and a Volkswagen — collided, and the Acura was forced into a work zone, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Baltimore County Fire Department. Their names have not yet been released, and they are pending next-of-kin identification, police said.

The driver of the Acura, identified as Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, of Randallstown, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital with injuries, according to Maryland State Police.

The Volkswagen driver, 20-year-old Melachi Brown, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, meanwhile, stopped at the scene. He was not injured, authorities said.

The accident happened at around 12:40 p.m. local time and snarled traffic for hours, resulting in road closures and detours throughout the area, WBAL-TV reported.

Authorities said Lea was trying to change lanes when her car clipped Brown's vehicle. The impact sent her car into the work zone, where it lost control and overturned.

Possible charges against the driver are pending the outcome of an investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State's Attorney, Maryland State Police said.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695, near Woodlawn, Md.
Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore tweeted his condolences to the victims on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon," he wrote.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are working alongside the Maryland State Police Crash Team in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information tied to the crash is asked to call the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

