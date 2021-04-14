6 People Rescued and 13 Remain Missing After Ship Capsizes Off Louisiana Coast

The Coast Guard said Good Samaritans were able to pull four people from the water

Six people have been rescued and 13 remain missing after a commercial vessel capsized off the coast of Louisiana amid extreme weather on Tuesday, officials said.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that its members, with help from several Good Samaritans, plucked six people from the waters about eight miles south of Port Fourchon, and were continuing to search for more.

Nineteen people in total were on the ship, and as of Wednesday morning, 13 remained missing, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III told NBC News.

Coast Guard watchstanders received word that a 129-foot commercial lift vessel was in distress around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and issued an urgent marine information broadcast to call for help.

Multiple Good Samaritan boat crews responded to the broadcast, and were able to rescue four people, the statement said.

Additional rescues were made by the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-boot boat that arrived on the scene within 30 minutes, as well as a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, according to the statement.

The boat's struggles came amid a "wake low," a weather phenomenon brought on by a series of thunderstorms that can bring winds of 70 to 80 mph, National Weather Service New Orleans meteorologist Benjamin Schott told NBC News.

"There was a microburst of weather that came through the area at the time of the incident," Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally told NOLA.com. "I don't know whether that was the cause, but what we can say is that inclement weather did hit the area at the time."

The doomed vessel left port at 2:12 p.m., about two hours before it capsized, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reported.

According to NOLA.com, it was a Seacor Power commercial lift vessel, which is designed to become an offshore platform by dropping three large legs to the sea floor. In this case, the vessel flipped over, and witness footage shows one of the three legs sticking straight into the air.