6 People Killed After Accident Causes Passenger Van to Flip, Burst Into Flames Near Atlanta

Six people were killed and several more were hospitalized in a fiery crash that involved a passenger van on a highway near Atlanta, authorities said.

The fatal accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, when officers responded to a crash on I-85 northbound at the split to I-985 in Suwanee, the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a press release.

"Callers reported that a vehicle was on its side and engulfed in flames," the release said. "Passersby attempted to pull victims from the burning vehicle and render aid."

There were 16 people inside the van, a police spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE. The passengers were part of a sober living group, according to CBS affiliate WGCL.

Witness Donnie Richeson told Fox affiliate WAGA-TV that he was driving home to North Carolina when he came upon the accident and stopped to offer help.

Richeson said the group was heading to a meeting in nearby Buford, and that Sunday was to be a "graduation day" for some of the sober living group members.

"It was just a pretty chaotic scene. I was just trying to help," he told the outlet. "A lady approached me and said she felt like she was on fire. I tried to console her and get her down to the ground."

"The heat was just so intense you couldn't get within 10 feet," he added.

Police said that six people died at the scene and "several" others were transported to local hospitals, though no number was specified. One bystander suffered a minor injury, but denied transportation to the hospital, according to police.

All of the van's occupants appeared to be adults, and the crash shut down I-985 northbound, as well as several lanes of I-85 northbound, police said.