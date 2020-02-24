6, Including Family of 5, Killed in Crash After Elderly Man Drives Wrong Way on the Interstate

Image zoom

A family of five is dead after an elderly man was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Georgia and crashed head-on into their car.

According to local news station WSAV, the crash occurred around 2 a.m local time on Sunday. When deputies arrived they found a collision between a Lexus and an SUV. There were no survivors.

The Lexus driver, a 77-year-old man who had Florida license plates, had been traveling south in a northbound lane on the interstate, per WSAV. Authorities were informed of the car driving in the wrong direction before the crash occurred.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Sara Robinson, 41, from Virginia. She was killed along with her husband Nathan, 37, who was in the passenger seat, as well as their children Stephen, 7, Rebecca, 12, and Alexander, 4, who were all in the backseat, USA Today reported.

Georgia State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

All six victims had to be extracted from the vehicles by the Midway Fire Department, according to WSAV.

The I-95 was closed for several hours after the crash.