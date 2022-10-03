6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on October 3, 2022 12:55 PM
Mourners gather and lay flowers and gifts at the site of a deadly car crash during an impromptu memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Police in Nebraska said a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all of its young occupants.
Mourners gather at the site of a deadly car crash in Lincoln, Nebraska . Photo: Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police.

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone."

When they arrived at the scene of the crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street, responders found that a vehicle, which was carrying six people all from Lincoln, appeared to have crossed a roadway before striking a tree in a yard.

The driver, who was 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, as were four other victims, according to police. "One passenger was 21, one was 23 and two victims were 22 years old," they wrote in the news release.

Although police have yet to identify the victims, they shared that all five of the occupants who were pronounced dead at the scene were male.

After arriving at the scene, Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel took another passenger, identified by authorities as a 24-year-old woman, to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

She later "succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash," police said.

"This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory," police wrote in the release. "Our hearts are heavy for the victims' families."

Police said they are still working to collect evidence to determine the cause of the crash.

One factor that may complicate the investigation is that authorities have yet to find any witnesses to the overnight crash, according to the Associated Press.

"The cause of this accident is going to take us some time to pin down," Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Michon Morrow told the AP. "We are looking at all possibilities, including alcohol, speed or distracted driving."

The Lincoln Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

