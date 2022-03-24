The girls, who ranged in age between 15 and 17, were students at Tishomingo High School

6 Oklahoma Girls Killed in Crash Remembered as 'Irreplaceable' and 'Amazing' by Loved Ones

A small Oklahoma community is mourning the deaths of six high school students who were killed in a car accident on Tuesday.

The fatal crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. local time at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and State Highway 22 in the city limits of Tishomingo, according to a crash report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The Tishomingo High School students — who were all teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Austin Holt, Brooklyn Triplett, Memory Wilson, Madison Robertson, Gracie Machado and Addison Gratz, according to Tishomingo community members who spoke with PEOPLE and social media posts.

Loved ones say Brooklyn Triplett was "an amazing kid" who "loved her family and friends wholeheartedly."

"She was a loyal friend and one hell of a ball player!" a parent of one of Brooklyn's friends wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help the girl's family. "She will be missed deeply."

Austin Holt, 15, was remembered by a family member for being "a great big sister."

"Please pray for my daughter she lost her sister yesterday," wrote Natalie Houston, who tells PEOPLE that Austin was her daughter's foster sister.

"Joy says she will miss bugging her and messing with her! She will have those memories and knows that Austin will be with her always," Natalie added in her social media tribute. "Austin was a great big sister to my daughter and I know Joy will never forget her. She was a gorgeous intelligent young lady."

"I can't even begin to express the heartbreak I know many families are feeling right now," Falesha Roberts, the aunt of Madison Robertson, wrote in a message on Facebook that has since been made private, according to the New York Post.

"I'll be forever grateful that I got to see your smile, know your kindness, and that I could call you my niece Madison Patience Michelle Robertson!" she added, going on to call her an "irreplaceable gift from God."





Gracie Machado's death was mourned by several family members.

"My best friend," her sister wrote on social media alongside a shot of the pair sharing a hug.

"We will never forget you," another relative added in a separate tribute.

Addison Gratz's grandfather mourned the passing of his firstborn grandchild in a post on social media, sharing that his "heart is breaking."

The cause of the fatal collision between the vehicle the students were in and a semi truck is still under investigation, according to the crash report. A state highway patrol trooper previously said that at the time of the collision, the girls' car, which is meant to seat four, was making a right turn, per The Oklahoman.

According to NBC News, the students were headed off campus for lunch.

The driver and front-seat passenger were the only occupants wearing seatbelts in the girls' 2015 Chevrolet Spark, according to the crash report. The driver of the truck, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The tragic crash hit close to home for country star Blake Shelton, who owns a ranch in the small city, home to just over 3,000 people.

"In the wake of yesterday's unthinkable crash in our small town of Tishomingo, we as a community have all been in shock and broken-hearted," Shelton said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, going on to reference the loss of his 24-year-old brother Richie in a car crash in 1990.

"I personally know the devastation of suddenly losing a loved one in a car accident. But our community is strong and has come together to support and wrap our arms around the families and friends that are hurting the most," he added. "There's no question it will take a long time to heal from this tragedy."