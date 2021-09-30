John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, who were found dead alongside the family dog in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17

6 More Causes of Death Ruled Out for Calif. Family Who Mysteriously Died on Hiking Trail

Authorities in California have ruled out six more potential causes of death for the family of three who were mysteriously found dead with their dog along a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest last month.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, investigators do not believe John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju died by suicide or lightning strike, nor from exposure to carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide and illegal drugs and alcohol.

A press release issued on Thursday said that "toxicology reports have been completed," though authorities are still waiting on "a few key results"

"We respect and understand the need for information and details regarding this case. Our current priorities remain supporting and informing the Gerrish / Chung family during this tragic time," Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement.

"As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public," Briese added.

The family of three, along with their dog Oski, were found dead in the Devil's Gulch section of the Hites Cove Trail on Aug. 17.

Gerrish was discovered in a seated position with Miju and Oski near him, while Chung was found a ways away from them up a hill, according to The Washington Post. The family and their dog reportedly did not have any physical wounds or signs of trauma on their bodies.

gerrish family Ellen Chung and John Gerrish | Credit: Ellen chung/ instagram

Previously, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office ruled out exposure to chemicals and use of a gun or another deadly weapon as potential causes of death.

"We know the family and friends of John and Ellen are desperate for answers, our team of detectives are working round the clock," Briese said in a statement sent to PEOPLE that announced the findings.

"Cases like this require us to be methodical and thorough while also reaching out to every resource we can find to help us bring those answers to them as quickly as we can," Briese continued.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators have sent the family's cell phones to the FBI for data extraction and have requested search warrants for possible social media access.

During the pandemic, Gerrish and Chung had moved about 160 miles from their home in San Francisco to Central California, family friend Steve Jeffe told The Fresno Bee.

"We're all just devastated," he said. "They were really beloved by the people. A super generous, sweet and loving couple that was devoted to their daughter."