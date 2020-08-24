The retreat reportedly raised concerns from local residents for bringing hundreds of people from out-of-state together amid the coronavirus pandemic

6 People Injured After Tent Collapses During Storm at Religious Retreat in New Hampshire

Six people were injured at a New Hampshire religious retreat on Sunday after a powerful storm swept through the area and caused a tent to collapse on dozens of attendees.

The incident unfolded as Torben Søndergaard, the founder of the religious organization The Last Reformation, was wrapping up his nine-day, Big Tent Revival Meetings event in New Ipswich, according to his Facebook page.

"Today we saw a demonic attack like never before, but we are thankful to God that no one got injured badly," he wrote in a post. "This could have gone so much worse... keep praying for us and our team. 🙏❤️"

In a video posted on his YouTube page, Søndergaard showed footage from the moment that the tent collapsed on the retreat's attendees in the rain.

Guests could be heard screaming as they frantically escaped from the tent and tried to reunite with their loved ones, as well as help those who appeared to be hurt on the ground.

"I’ve never seen any wind like this," Søndergaard said in the video after emergency personnel arrived. "The wind just came and took everyone up. The tent, everything just went out."

Following the incident, New Ipswich Deputy Fire Chief Gary Somero confirmed during a press conference that six people suffered injuries and four of them were transported to hospitals.

Of those who were hospitalized, Somero noted that their injuries "appeared to be relatively minor," including one possible broken arm, and said another 50 to 60 people who were in the tent during the storm escaped to a nearby barn.

"It was somewhat chaotic," he recalled. "There were a large number of people there. Everybody had to be removed from the tent site... it was just a matter of setting up triage, checking on patients [and] determining the worst injuries for transport."

"They were very lucky," Somero added. "Given the severity of the storm, as soon as I pulled into the tent site, there was a lightning bolt that struck right in front of my pickup, and so the lightning was severe and it certainly could have been much worse."

According to WHDH, the retreat initially raised concerns from local residents due to the fact it was bringing together hundreds of people from out-of-state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses and residents reportedly argued that the gathering was concerning as the North Carolina-based organization did not follow COVID-19 safety protocols during its previous event in Illinois.

"They reiterated during that meeting that this group would not be wearing masks or doing the social distancing," a town official said about the members of the Last Reformation, according to WHDH.

However, an organizer with the Last Reformation claimed they were being careful and adhering to safety protocols, especially because it was allegedly on private property.