Fire officials said three people were in critical condition following the fire, while another three were in stable condition

6 Injured as People Jump from Third Story of Burning Motel in Seattle: 'It All Happened So Fast'

At least six people suffered injuries after desperately trying to escape a large fire that broke out in a Seattle motel on Monday morning, officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) confirmed they responded to an incident at the Hillside Motel, which is located in the 2400 block of Aurora Ave North, around 5 a.m. local time, according to SFD's Twitter account.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found "several injured people" and determined that the blaze was a "second alarm fire," which called for more personnel.

The scene was far from calm, according to SFD Chief Harold Scoggins, who explained during a press conference that people were doing whatever they could to escape the flames by the time authorities showed up.

"Our first ladder truck and our first engine company, when they arrived on scene, they encountered multiple people — people jumping out of windows on the second and third floors, people that were burned," Scoggins said, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV.

By 6:30 a.m., the SFD announced on Twitter that they had gotten the blaze under control. At that time, no firefighters had been injured, but the SFD later updated their Twitter to note that one had suffered "a minor injury."

In addition to the lone firefighter, the SFD revealed that six adults were injured in the blaze and were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Of those injuries, three were in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to SFD officials.

Hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg later confirmed during the press conference that four patients — two men and two women — suffered critical burns and were currently being treated in their intensive care unit, according to KING-TV.

The two other victims, both adult men, suffered injuries sustained from jumping out of the building but were in satisfactory condition, Gregg said.

A seventh person was also treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital, Scoggins noted during the press conference.

Following the incident, a man named Isaac — one of 14 residents who managed to escape the burning motel — recalled to KOMO News how he had to jump out of the building and witnessed the ensuing chaos.

"I just heard a rumbling and I turned around and somebody must have opened the door because the fire started shooting around the corners that's when I opened the window and jumped out the [back] window," said Issac, who refrained from providing his last name to the outlet.

"It all just happened so fast and I didn't have much time to process [the fire]," he continued. "I just jumped out the window really fast. And then I heard people screaming so I grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran back inside and put what fire I could see out."

After successfully escaping, Isaac told the outlet he witnessed two people behind him jump out the window — both of whom suffered injuries.

"The guy that jumped behind me broke both of his ankles and another guy I think messed up his knee," he told KOMO News. "It was just crazy."

During the press conference, Scoggins said officials believe the fire broke out on the third floor of the multi-story motel but do not yet know what caused it, according to KING-TV.