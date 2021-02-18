6 Children Injured, 1 in Critical Condition from Gas Explosion in the Bronx

Nine people were injured from an apparent gas explosion in the Bronx on Thursday, PEOPLE confirm.

All nine people were transported to a nearby hospital, with six children being among those injured, NYPD Deputy Commissioner John J. Miller tells PEOPLE.

Two people – an adult and a child – are in critical condition, he adds.

The youngest child is a 5-year-old with special needs, according to ABC 7.

An FDNY firefighter was also among those injured, NBC New York reported.

The FDNY did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Image zoom Poplar Street and Paulding Ave | Credit: CBS NY

The apparent gas explosion occurred at the Bronx building on Paulding Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Several of the building's walls were blown out, with one front door being catapulted across the street into power lines, according to NBC New York.

The Department of Buildings shared via Twitter that they were sending inspectors to the residence "to conduct a structural stability inspection following a reported gas explosion inside the building."

The Department of Buildings did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.