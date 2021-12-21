Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Off of Coast of Northern California: It 'Really Got Going'
The earthquake struck just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County
A strong earthquake hit Northern California on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake, which measured magnitude 6.2, struck about 24 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County around 12:10 p.m., the organization said.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said several aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 4 were still hitting the region following the initial tremor.
"It just started to rumble and rumble harder and harder for probably 20 seconds," Jane Dexter, a manager at the Petrolia General Store, told the San Franciso Chronicle. "The doors to the firehouse [next door] were shaking violently."
Added Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal to CNN: "It was slow-rolling at first, but then it really got going. We haven't had a shake like this since 2010."
Honsal told the outlet that the quake caused minor damage to buildings, but they had received no reports of injuries or serious damage.
"Moderate to strong shaking in parts of our area, especially Eureka south to Petrolia," the National Weather Service of Eureka said. "Some minor damage reported due to fallen household objects."
After the tremor, Californians took to Twitter to share their experiences.
"Shook my [mountain] cabin for 2 full min on 6 rivers area," John Davis wrote, "and I mean shook."
Another Twitter user said they felt the quake rumble for about 10 seconds.
"We felt it in Santa Cruz, walls were bending and a rolling motion, not a jolt," Christine Abraham added.
The NWS Eureka said there was no threat of a tsunami, which can be triggered by large earthquakes.