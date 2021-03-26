Barbara Higgins and Kenny Banzhoff's 13-year-old daughter Molly died suddenly in 2016 due to an undiagnosed brain tumor

57-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy, 5 Years After Losing Teen Daughter: We 'Beat the Odds'

Age is nothing but a number for one New Hampshire teacher who recently welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Barbara Higgins, 57, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Jack on March 20 after undergoing IVF treatment with her husband Kenny Banzhoff, according to NBC Boston.

"We've beat the odds," Banzhoff, 65, told the outlet. "I'm so proud of her, she's been a trooper through the whole thing."

The couple's new bundle of joy comes five years after they reportedly lost their 13-year-old daughter Molly to an undiagnosed brain tumor.

After Molly's death, Higgins said she couldn't stop thinking about having another child to join their surviving daughter Gracie.

"I started having these dreams that I wanted to have a child, and I thought, 'OK, Barb, that's a little crazy," she told NBC Boston.

Still, she couldn't shake that thought that welcoming a new baby into the world was a path she was meant to take.

"I attached [the dreams] very much to my grief process, and a couple of years went by where I had this sort of compelling thought in my head that I should have a child," she told the TODAY show. "The dream was pretty consistent."

After finding an IVF clinic in Boston that would treat someone Higgins' age, the couple reportedly decided to move forward with the pregnancy.

Higgins also credited her active lifestyle for a smooth third pregnancy, sharing that she had been weightlifting up until the day she went into labor.

"I do a lot of weight training and all of that crazy Crossfit stuff that you hear about," she told NBC Boston.

As for having a child at 57, which makes her the oldest woman to ever give birth in New Hampshire, according to the Concord Monitor, Higgins said her age wasn't a factor in deciding to have another baby.

"Nobody can give birth to a baby and know with a certainty that they will see that baby grow up," she told the outlet, adding to TODAY that she was "not concerned about external judgments or factors."