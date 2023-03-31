53,000 Hoverboards Recalled Over Fire Risk Linked to Deaths of Two Young Sisters 

The house fire killed two sisters, aged 10 and 15, in Pennsylvania last year

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 31, 2023 10:50 AM
Jetson Rogue hoverboard recall
Photo: CPSC

A hoverboard toy linked to a house fire that killed two young sisters in Pennsylvania has been recalled, with authorities warning the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat and pose a fire risk.

About 53,000 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards have been voluntarily recalled by Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

CPSC and Jetson are urging anyone who owns the model to immediately stop using it and to stop charging the hoverboard. The Jetson Rogue was sold nationwide at Target stores, via Target's online shopping and on Jetson Rogue's own website, ridejetson.com.

The recall comes after a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died in a house fire on April 1, 2022 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. The Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire.

The fire spread from the room where the toy was stored to other areas of the house. The two sisters tragically died and their parents suffered smoke inhalation. While the origin of the fire has been identified, the CPSC statement says "the cause of the fire was undetermined."

CPSC states there have been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting.

The affected units were manufactured in 2018 and 2019 and have serial numbers beginning with the letters ROG. A statement from Ride Jetson said: "No other Jetson hoverboards are included in the Voluntary Recall."

For more information on how to determine if a model is part of the recall, consumers can follow instructions from Ride Jetson here.

The CPSC advised consumers to always be present when charging such devices and only charge them with their supplied charger.

