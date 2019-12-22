51 Injured in Massive 69-Car Pile-Up Caused by Heavy Fog and Icy Roads on Virginia Interstate

Image zoom Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP

Nearly 70 vehicles were involved in a massive pile-up on a Virginia highway, due to heavy fog and icy roads, Virginia State Police confirmed on Twitter.

The crash occurred Sunday in eastern Virginia on the westbound Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg, beginning around 7:50 a.m. local time, and involved 69 cars and trucks.

At least 51 people were injured and transported to regional hospitals, authorities said, with most injuries being minor and 11 reported as serious.

No fatalities were reported.

UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into I64 #York County crashes. 69 vehicles w/51 transported to region hospitals. Most injuries minor; 11 serious. No life-threatening or fatalities reported. Fog & ice causative factors. TY @VaDOTHR @jccpolice @YorkPoquosonSO & 7 #fire depts. pic.twitter.com/64aupQtPf3 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

All westbound lanes of traffic were closed for hours due to the pile-up, which was so large that first responders were forced to walk atop the roofs of cars, as seen in images shared by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Image zoom Virginia interstate pile-up Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The Interstate was cleared and reopened around 4 p.m. local time, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Hampton Roads District.

Authorities closed all eastbound lanes until 11 a.m. due to rubber-necking, Fox News reported.

Thick fog was visible in footage of the crash shared by witness Bray Hollowell on Twitter.

I-64 accident this morning pic.twitter.com/xD1DjLMY1k — Bray Hollowell (@Brayhollowell42) December 22, 2019

Ivan Levy told the Associated Press that he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg for work in separate vehicles when the crash occurred. He explained how he began to slow down his truck when saw the thick fog.

“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he told the outlet.

Fortunately, Levy was able to stop his car and pull over before getting involved in the pile-up. However he got a call from his wife, Alena, who said she was stuck in the wreck.

“It was just so scary,” said Alena, who was taken to the hospital, according to the AP.