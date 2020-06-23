In Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the First Pride March: 14 Iconic Photos from Years Past

The first Pride march, known as the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, took place in New York City. It was held to honor the first anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and to protest laws that made homosexuality illegal, which made it nearly impossible for LGBTQ people to maintain jobs, recieve proper healthcare and stable housing.

The event took place with a few thousand participants and was organized by LGBTQ activists, including Craig Rodwell, Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy, Linda Rhodes and Brenda Howard.

"The Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day March was as revolutionary and chaotic as everything we did that first year after the Stonewall riots," Mark Segal, the marshal of the first Pride march told the New York Times. "The march was a reflection of us: out, loud and proud."