50-Year-Old Grandfather Killed After Being Dragged by Train When Dog Leash Becomes Caught in Doors

"This obstruction caused the individual to be dragged on the train platform and onto the tracks," Metro Transit Police for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a tweet Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 06:58 PM
Harold Riley https://images.gofundme.com/KEUUMVdiWg37XCrkWR0FJ80c6Qk=/720x405/https://d2g8igdw686xgo.cloudfront.net/71150321_1676559558957182_r.jpeg
Photo: gofundme

A man in Vienna, Virginia, died Wednesday after his dog leash became stuck between the closing doors of a metro train.

"This obstruction caused the individual to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks," Metro Transit Police for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said on Twitter after performing a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Family members identified him to FOX 5 as 50-year-old Harold Riley.

His daughter, Olivia Stark, told the outlet that he is a grandfather of four and leaves behind another daughter.

"My father loved his grand children and his dog more than anything and he was such an amazing 'PanPaw,' " she added in the description of a GoFundMe campaign created "to raise money to be able to have a nice service and have him cremated."

As of Thursday evening, the campaign has raised over $1,500 of its $3,000 goal.

While Metro Transit Police said in their initial reporting of the incident that the dog did "not appear to be a service animal," Stark told FOX 5 that the dog, named Daisy, is a service dog and was wearing a service vest during the train ride.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority explained in its customer guide that service animals are allowed in their vehicles as long as they are under a passenger's control at all times and do not sit on a metro bus seat.

Following the incident, Daisy went into police care but was picked up by Stark shortly after and found a new home with an adoptive family.

While an investigation is still ongoing by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the Metro Transit Police added in their report from their preliminary investigation that the train operator performed two safe-door checks before moving the train.

They added that video taken from the train station shows that the incident occurred approximately 450 feet from the operator cab as Riley stepped onto the platform and became separated from Daisy after doors closed and Daisy's leash was stuck in between.

A performance report shared by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority on their website shows that out of 12 incidents reported between July and December 2022, four involved people being struck by trains.

Two of those individuals were injured and required medical attention.

