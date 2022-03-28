40-Car Penn. Pileup Caused by Snow Squall Leaves at Least 24 People Injured
At least 24 people were injured after a snow squall led to a 40-car pileup in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management.
The snow squall caused clouded visibility before the accident on Interstate 81 in Northeast Pennsylvania on Monday morning, officials told the Associated Press, The New York Times, NBC News and local outlet Skook News.
"The road conditions when the squall came through contributed to the accident," John Blickley, a spokesman for the office, told the Times.
According to a statement from the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management, the number of fatalities has not yet been confirmed.
They added that 40 vehicles were involved in the incident in the northbound lanes and 24 people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
RELATED: Over 70 Vehicles Involved in Massive Pile-Up on Snowy Pennsylvania Interstate Following Flash Freeze
Officials initially closed the freeway but have since reopened southbound lanes.
More than 50 "travelers were taken via Transit Authority buses to a reception center at a local fire station where the American Red Cross, County Emergency Management, and Pennsylvania State Police are working on family reunification," a spokesperson for the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said in the statement.
The Pennsylvania State Police — which is handling the investigation — did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Three tractor-trailers were on fire when officials arrived on the scene, Blickley told the AP.
Smaller fires also broke out in other vehicles but they were largely contained, according to Blickley.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
One driver captured a clip of the chain reaction of the crash, showing tractor-trailers and cars skidding off the road.
The pileup caused traffic to stop on the freeway, making the emergency response more difficult, according to the Times.
Monday's multi-car collision is the second pileup in Schuylkill County in just over a month, according to the outlet. On Feb. 19, five people were injured in a similar incident near McAdoo.