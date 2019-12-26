5-Year-Old Michigan Boy With Autism Vanished on Christmas, Was Last Seen Playing in Yard

Image zoom Beau Brennan Belson Michigan State Police

A 5-year-old Michigan boy with autism who disappeared on Christmas Day has been found dead.

Beau Brennan Belson, who was last seen playing with other family members in front of his Six Lakes home Wednesday afternoon, was discovered dead in a rural pond.

“Unfortunately, he was found in a pond, and he’s no longer with us,” state police First Lt. Kevin Sweeney said Thursday, Associated Press reports. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

WFSA reported that foul play is not suspected in the boy’s death but a death investigation would be conducted.

It is unclear how he died.

Family members noticed Beau was missing Wednesday afternoon and contacted the Michigan State Police.

“The belief is he wandered away from the house but nobody knows which direction he left from his yard,” Michigan State Police Lt David Cope told PEOPLE. At the time, Cope said they didn’t know if the boy was hiding somewhere in the woods or moving.

“Any five-year-old is probably scared, but we don’t know if he is hunkering down hiding or moving,” he said. “We want to find him as quick as we can.”

State troopers along with three K-9 units, search and rescue teams, helicopter and drone support as well as hundreds of volunteers assisted local police in trying to find the boy, who was last seen wearing grey colored footie pajamas with green dinosaur prints, a blue jacket and black boots.

Cope said over 1,000 volunteers had turned up Christmas evening to help with the search.