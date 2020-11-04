The boy fell into the bore-well while his father and other workers were fitting a pipe inside, according to local authorities

5-Year-Old Boy Gets Trapped Inside 200-Foot Well in India as Officials Work to Rescue Him

Officials in India have been working to rescue a 5-year-old boy after he fell into a 200-foot well on Wednesday.

Narendra Tripathi, of the Prithvipur police station in India's central Madhya Pradesh state, confirmed to CNN that the scary incident unfolded in Barahbujurg village of the Niwadi district while the boy was with his father.

"The boy, who has been identified as Prahlad, was playing near the bore-well and fell in while his father along with other workers were fitting a pipe inside," Tripathi told the outlet.

Tripathi noted that the well "is filled with water up to 100 feet from the ground but the boy is not in the water," according to CNN.

Shortly after the incident, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed the situation in a tweet, explaining that the army and local administration were "engaged in rescue work to rescue innocent Prahlad."

CNN reported that authorities have been working through the day to rescue Prahlad, but have been limited in their efforts as night approaches.

Because of this, the outlet said they will have to temporarily halt their rescue until Thursday morning, but confirmed that police and medical officials will continue to monitor the site overnight until Prahlad can be pulled from the well.

At this time, it is unclear if Prahlad suffered any injuries from the fall.

In his tweet, Chouhan reassured his followers that the boy would make it out safely.