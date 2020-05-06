The 5-year-old previously told a trooper he'd gotten into an argument with his mother after she refused to buy him a sports car

5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Pulled Over Driving to Go Buy a Lamborghini Gets a Ride in His Dream Car

The 5-year-old boy from Utah who was caught driving to California to go buy a Lamborghini finally got a chance to ride in his dream car.

Adrian Zamarripa took a spin in a Lamborghini Huracán on Tuesday when local businessman Jeremy Neves offered him a ride in the luxury vehicle after hearing the youngster's story, NBC affiliate KSL reported. Zamarripa sat in his sister's lap while Neves drove them around the block.

Neves, who owns a mobile phone company, told the outlet he was inspired by Zamarripa's initiative and wanted to cheer the boy up after the incident.

“He had the courage to just go after what he wanted, you know?” he said. “He didn’t have the skill set, let alone the size to drive a vehicle, and he figured it out.”

“Maybe he’s getting punished, maybe he’s grounded, maybe he’s got some chores to do. I can relate to that,” Neves added. “At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, ‘Your dreams aren’t as far away as you think they are.’”

Zamarripa was pulled over by an Utah Highway Patrol trooper on Monday in Weber County just before noon over what initially appeared to be an impaired driver who was swerving through lanes on I-15, the UHP said on Twitter.

When the trooper approached the car, however, he found a boy behind the wheel who had “somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.”

The child told the trooper he’d left his home after getting into an argument with his mother “in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.”

At that point, the boy took matters into his own hands, and decided to drive to California to buy one himself, authorities said.

“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet,” the tweet said.

Zamarripa's 16-year-old sister, Sidney Estrada, told CNN that their parents have since grounded him as punishment for the joyride.

"He understands he did something wrong," she said. "He knows not to do it again. He learned his lesson."

No one was hurt, and no property is thought to have been damaged, though there is still a chance charges could be filed, KSL reported.