The fatal incident occurred on the opening night of a holiday lights display in Fresno, California

Boy, 5, Dies in Train Crash Near Christmas Event After Family Van Gets Stuck on Tracks: Reports

A night out to celebrate the holidays turned deadly for one family after an Amtrak train collided with their minivan on Tuesday, killing a 5-year-old child inside.

The family was reportedly in line to drive through Fresno, California's holiday lights attraction Christmas Tree Lane, according to ABC affiliate KFSN.

Around 5:30 p.m., an Amtrak train carrying 50 passengers came through the intersection of E. Shields Ave and N. Wishon Ave. and slammed into the minivan, which had somehow gotten stuck on the tracks just feet away from the attraction's entrance, the outlet reported.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Andre Benson said officers arrived shortly after the collision and "made contact" with the family inside the minivan, according to CBS affiliate KGPE.

Despite providing immediate aid to the victims, a child died from the impact, KSFN reported, citing officials.

Three other family members, including the child's mother, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Community Regional Medical Center, KFSN reported.

None of the Amtrack passengers were injured and the train continued on its route to Bakersfield, according to the outlet.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office Public Information Officer Tony Botti confirmed the identity of the deceased child as 5-year-old Anton Solorio of Fresno.

Benson said investigators are looking into how the minivan got stuck on the train tracks, if the crossing arms ever went down, and if so, where the vehicle was when they did, according to The Fresno Bee.

"We do know that the occupant's side of the vehicle did see the train coming but was unable to get off the tracks," Benson added to KGPE.

Christmas Tree Lane is a Fresno tradition that goes back 98 years, according to its website. The annual attraction, extending two miles from Shields Ave. to Shaw Ave., brings in countless visitors and runs from Dec. 1-25.

This isn't the first time that a train has collided with a car that has been waiting to enter the holiday lights attraction.

Last year, at the very same intersection, Madison Stubbs told KGPE that her car was hit by a train while waiting in line with her fiancé Chris and their 7-month-old son, John.

Stubbs said the crossing arms never came down but they were able to move out of the way so that the train only damaged their trunk.

"In the process of driving over [the tracks], I kinda glanced to my right and saw the big light," Stubbs recalled to the outlet. "I yelled at him to go, and he stepped on it and we went, and it just caught the back of our car."

"I can't imagine, it just needs to be fixed," Stubbs said of the recent tragedy.

Chris added, "We felt kinda responsible to make a point about it after seeing it. We felt like... we could raise awareness or make it known."