Boy, 5, Rescued Day After Riding Dirt Bike Into Mojave Desert During Family Camping Trip

Otto Dahl rode off from his family while visiting a campsite at Cougar Buttes in Lucerne Valley, California

A 5-year-old boy who rode away from his family on a dirt bike was found safe one day after he was reported missing, authorities said.

Otto Dahl was with his family at a campsite in California's Mojave Desert on Sunday afternoon when he took his dirt bike out into an off-highway vehicle area by himself, according to the San Bernadino Sheriff's Department.

"According to the parents, Otto Dahl rode away from their campsite around 2:00 p.m. on a blue Yamaha motorcycle and had not returned," the department said in a news release. The 3-foot-tall, 60-lb. biker did not bring food, water or a cell phone with him, they said.

Members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Search and Rescue Teams were quickly sent out in search of the adventurous youngster.

Otto was eventually found early the next day, according to the sheriff's department.



"Otto Dahl was found this morning; he is safe and has been reunited with his family," the department said in an update just before 7 a.m. local time on Monday.

A group of volunteers from Desert Recovery SOS helped in the search, Victor Valley News reported. A Facebook user who helped locate Otto uploaded a photo with him on Monday morning. It showed the bushy-haired boy unhurt as he stood next to his bike and multi-colored helmet.

"Found him," the post said, according to the outlet. "Waiting for [search and rescue] to arrive."

Sarah Dahl, Otto's mother, expressed her relief to Otto's rescuers for his safe return.

"Thank you guys, so much, all your efforts, everything," she told KABC. "Staying up all night, searching all night."