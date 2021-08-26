"I would do it again because I like it so much," Harvey Sutton said during a recent interview

Meet the 5-Year-Old Va. Boy Who Just Completed the Appalachian Trail Alongside His Parents

Harvey Sutton, center, poses with his mom Cassie, right, and dad Joshua, mountain top in Three Ridges, Virginia, while hiking the Appalachian Trail with his Mom and Dad

A 5-year-old Virginia boy just accomplished a feat few Americans will achieve in their lifetimes.

Harvey Sutton is now among the youngest people ever to complete the Appalachian Trail, according to NPR. He and his parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton, recently completed the 2,100-mile adventure across 14 states in 209 days, the outlet reported.

"It started out as a joke and we decided maybe that could be our mini-retirement and hike the Appalachian Trail with Harvey," Josh told NPR about getting his son prepared for the epic journey. "We started training [him] at a young age to hike and camp and he took on to it really well."

Harvey was 2-years-old when his parents first started building up his stamina by taking him for mini walks, NPR reported. The boy was 4 when the Suttons began their journey in January in Georgia and they just finished the climb last week in Maine, according to the outlet.

"We learned that he is fabulous at hiking, but as long as we're playing make-believe and pretend with him all day long, then he moves quickly and hikes a lot faster than a lot of us imagine," Josh told NPR.

"It gave us a bond and a strength that we hadn't realized before," mom Cassie Sutton added to the Associated Press. "We're closer than ever before."

Though challenging, Harvey's parents said their son still found the tricky hike rather exciting.

When he wasn't looking for wildlife like frogs and lizards, he was pairing Skittles with peanut butter tortillas for energy, according to the AP.

"I think a lot of people are surprised at how well he did," Cassie admitted to NPR. "They're like, 'How did you get your 5-year-old to do that because my 5-year-old won't even walk half a mile without complaining?' Everyone is pretty amazed and astounded."

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Father of Two With ALS Who Is Hiking 600-Miles of the Appalachian Trail to Raise Awareness

In fact, Harvey added to the outlet, "I would do it again because I like it so much."

"The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored," the boy told the AP of his journey.

With in-person classes back in session at most schools nationwide after a year of virtual learning due to the pandemic, the Suttons said they're curious to see how their son will transition from the outdoors to a small classroom when he begins kindergarten.