5 Wyoming Family Members, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash

Aaron Godines and Halie Everts were killed in a crash alongside their 3-month-old daughter and his parents

What began as a birthday celebration turned to tragedy when five Wyoming family members were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday.

Aaron Godines and Halie Everts, engaged high school sweethearts, traveled to Colorado to celebrate his 20th birthday, bringing along their 3-month-old Tessleigh and his parents, according to Fox station KDVR.

On their way back from Denver, they were rear-ended in a fatal car accident, which none of them survived.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a semi-truck driving in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Colorado rear-ended a 2015 Ford Edge, "pushing it off the left side of the roadway into the center median," according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol. After also rear-ending another vehicle, which then ran into a fourth, investigators believe the semi-truck "struck the Ford Edge a second time."

All four passengers of the Ford Edge were declared dead at the scene, police said. They were identified by the Weld County Coroner's Office as Emiliano Godines, 51, Christina Godines, 47, Halie Everts, 20, and 3-month-old Tessleigh Godines, according to CBS station KCNC-TV.

The vehicle's 20-year-old driver, identified as Aaron Godines, was declared dead at a local hospital.

There were no other fatalities associated with the crash, police said. Although the investigation is open, investigators do not believe that drugs, alcohol or speed were factors. As of Friday, no charges have been filed.

The Weld County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Halie's mother told KDVR that her daughter was supposed to text her when they left Denver, but that she never got a message.

Instead, she found out what happened after seeing a video of the crash and recognizing their car.

"I just wanted my baby to be OK. I wanted all of them to be OK," Desiree Everts told the outlet. "She was my firstborn. She was my baby girl."

A pair of GoFundMes have been created to help their families.

"Aaron and Halie were young and just starting their beautiful family, however God had other plans," read a message on an online fundraiser started by a family friend of the Everts. "They are grieving and devastated."

According to KDVR, Halie was also survived by two teenage siblings.

A second fundraiser was made on behalf of Aaron's parents, Emiliano and Christina.

"We are heartbroken as you all may know," wrote a family member, sharing that their cousins, Christian and Abigail Godines, lost their parents, as well as their brother, sister-in-law and niece.

"They are devastated," the family member added.

Halie was remembered for her compassion and kindness in a tribute from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Campbell County.

"I have spent the better part of this week trying to find the words to express the heartache I and so many of us at the Club and in our community have been feeling when we learned of the tragic and sudden loss of five beloved members of our community," wrote executive director Nathan Grotrian.

"Halie Everts influenced the lives of so many young people as an employee of the Boys and Girls Club. Her compassion for our members and the kindness she showed others was unmatched. She made a lasting impact on us all, and her life and memory will live on among so many of us," Grotian added. "I want to express my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to both the Godines and Everts families."