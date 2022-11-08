5 States Voting on Legalizing Marijuana on Election Day 2022: What You Need to Know

Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have a chance to join 19 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana over the last decade

By
Published on November 8, 2022 01:16 PM
Marijuana
Photo: Getty

Legalizing recreational marijuana is on the ballot in five states on Tuesday as midterm elections take place across the country.

Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have a chance to join 19 other states and the District of Columbia, which have already legalized recreational marijuana over the last decade. Each of the five states has already legalized marijuana for medical use.

The votes come amid a push to relax marijuana policies in the U.S., including at the federal level. Last month, President Joe Biden announced pardons for simple marijuana possession offenders, and urged the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review how marijuana is scheduled as a drug under federal law.

Here's a look at each of the different proposals:

Arkansas

If passed, Issue 4 on the Arkansas ballot will pave the way to legalize marijuana for recreational use, beginning March 8, 2023. The state previously legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

In addition to making it possible for people to legally purchase marijuana from licensed facilities, the amendment would permit adults 21 and over to posses up to an ounce of marijuana, per Axois.

However, the ballot measure faces opposition from figures such as Gov. Asa Hutchinson and gubernatorial frontrunner Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In October, Hutchinson tweeted that Issue 4 "is the wrong direction for Arkansas." Earlier that month, Huckabee Sanders said she couldn't support the measure "with the drug epidemic that we have across this state," according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Polling for the marijuana ballot measure has yielded mixed results. Ahead of Election Day, the annual Arkansas Poll showed 59% of respondents said they do not support the issue, compared to 41% who do, according to NBC affiliate KARK-TV.

Meanwhile, a recent poll by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College showed 50.5% respondents in support of marijuana legalization, while 43% are opposed.

Maryland

Voters in Maryland can legalize recreational marijuana in their state by supporting Question 4, which, if passed, would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and consume cannabis beginning July 1, 2023.

Adults would be allowed to possess 1.5 ounces of marijuana or two plants, and allows for expungement for people with marijuana possession arrests on their record, according to CNBC.

If voters approve Question 4, Maryland will join the District of Columbia and Virginia in legalizing recreational marijuana. Polls show voters overwhelmingly support the ballot measure, too, with 73% of respondents signaling their approval in a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll from September.

Missouri

Voters in Missouri can approve the legalization of recreational marijuana with a "yes" vote on Amendment 3. Marijuana sales would come with a 6% tax, according to the proposal.

Additionally, some individuals with marijuana-related offenses on their record would be allowed to have their records expunged and, if need be, petition for their release from prison, parole or probation.

Polls suggest voters are leaning toward legalization, with 48% voicing their support for Amendment 3 in a September poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill, compared to 35% who are opposed.

Earlier this month, a SurveyUSA poll showed 61% of respondents in support of legalizing recreational marijuana, while just 28% were opposed, according to local television station KYTV. Undecided voters also appear to be leaning toward legalization as well, with 43% of respondents saying they may vote "yes" on the measure.

North Dakota

In North Dakota, a "yes" vote on Measure 2 is a vote in support of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This is the second time the state has tried to legalize marijuana, following a failed attempt in 2018.

If approved, adults would be allowed to purchase up to an ounce of marijuana at once and have three cannabis plants at home, according to the proposal. Up to 18 retailers and seven cultivation facilities would be allowed to operate in the state, and a 5% cannabis excise tax would be applied.

According to a September poll conducted by The Dickinson Press, just 39% readers in southwest North Dakota supported the measure, while 43% opposed.

South Dakota

For voters in South Dakota, legalizing recreational marijuana via Measure 27 would include possession and home-growth. Individuals would be permitted to have up to an ounce of pot and up to three plants at home

According to a recent poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, 40% of voters support Measure 27, while 51% oppose.

South Dakota voters previously approved marijuana legalization in 2020, but it was later struck down by the state's Supreme Court, per ABC News.

