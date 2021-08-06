"They are blameless in this. They're just kids. It's tough," said East St. Louis Fire Department Assistant Chief George McClellan

5 Siblings, Ages 2 to 9, Die in St. Louis Fire While Mom Runs Errand, Officials Say

Five children, all under the age of 10, died in an apartment fire in East St. Louis early Friday morning, according to multiple reports citing officials.

The blaze began around 3:45 a.m., just after the children's mother left to pick up another adult, said East St. Louis Fire Department Assistant Chief George McClellan, Fox affiliate KTVI reported. The fire was already spreading through the family's second-floor apartment when the mother returned, and her attempts to rescue the children were unsuccessful, according to the TV station.

Two of the children were found in a bedroom, while the others were located in the kitchen, the outlet said. They range from 2 to 9 years old.

Representatives for the East St. Louis Fire Department and Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the tragedy.

"I thought there was a fight upstairs. I heard a lot of commotion with hollering and screaming," Kenneth Jennings, who lives in the basement of the building, told the St. Louis Post Dispatch. "Then I smelled smoke and ran out."

Four of the children died at the scene, while one other died while being transported to a hospital, KTVI reported.

"They are blameless in this. They're just kids," McClellan told KMOV. "It's tough."

Images from the scene show a two-story brick building with many of its windows boarded shut. Black soot appeared outside of the apartment where the fire occurred.

While speaking to the Post-Dispatch, relatives identified the children as 4-year-old Jabari; 7-year-old twins Heaven and Nevaeh; 8-year-old Deontay; and Loyal, nearly 2. They all shared the same mother.

"I fell to my knees and almost passed out when I heard they were gone," family friend Arthur Robinson told the outlet. "It's very troubling."

Jabari's great-grandmother, Francine Moore, told the Post-Dispatch that the family was struggling to accept that the children were gone.