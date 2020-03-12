5 People, Including Toddler and 4-Year-Old, Killed in Head-On Bus Collision in Atlanta

Image zoom MARTA bus Mark Waugh / Alamy

Two young children, a teenager, and two women were killed in a head-on collision with a city bus in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. as a 2010 Nissan Sentra with seven occupants traveled northbound on Bolton Road, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The 28-year-old driver lost control of the car and crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, after which the vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) bus traveling southbound on Bolton, police said.

Five people in the Nissan — a 19-month-old, a 4-year-old, an 18-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and a woman believed to be in her 20s — were killed, according to authorities.

Police said that there were no car seats in the vehicle, CBS/CW affiliate WMAZ-TV reported.

RELATED VIDEO: School Bus Crash Footage of Kids Being Thrown Around Sparks Debate About Seat Belts

The Nissan’s driver and a 12-year-old passenger were both transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the MARTA bus was taken to Grady as well, with non-life threatening injuries, police said, and the two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash were not injured.

“Twenty-five years on the [police department], this is the worst accident that I have come across,” Atlanta Police Capt. F. Turner said, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

RELATED: 6, Including Family of 5, Killed in Crash After Elderly Man Drives Wrong Way on the Interstate

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason Wozniak told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV that it was not raining at the time, but that the pavement was wet.

According to WMAZ, police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and that the car was full of family members who were leaving the home of another relative.

The victims have not yet been identified, and will not be until the Fulton County Medical Examiner can confirm identities with next of kin.

RELATED: Alabama Father and Son Killed in Head-On Crash ‘Were Very Close,’ Say Relatives

A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but did not play “a significant role,” police said.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene and will begin an investigation into the cause of the crash.