5 People Injured After Truck Slams Into Illinois Starbucks and Collapses the Building

Five people were injured at an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday after a pickup truck slammed into the coffee shop, partially collapsing the building.

Officers responded to the scene in McHenry at 4:40 p.m., and found a Dodge Ram lodged partially inside the Starbucks, which had sustained “heavy damage” in the crash, the McHenry Police Department said in a news release.

The Dodge had been traveling westbound on W. Elm St. prior to the crash, but left the roadway due to a “medical emergency” and struck an SUV sitting in the drive-thru before colliding into the coffee shop, police said.

“It sounded like a big boom honestly, like an airplane hit it,” witness Brandon Chaple told WBBM. “A lot of people just stood there and stopped. Their hearts stopped, and just basically couldn’t believe it.”

Five people were injured, including a 21-year-old male Starbucks employee who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was treated for less than critical injuries, and is now in fair condition and being held for observation, according to police.

Meanwhile, a second Starbucks employee was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, and is now in good condition.

One person was extracted from underneath the Dodge by fire and rescue personnel, police said.

In total, four patients ⁠— including the driver of the SUV that was struck ⁠— were taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital, and one was later airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center. One person was treated and released on the scene.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Dodge will not be cited or charged, police said.

The structural integrity of the Starbucks is being assessed by McHenry Planning and Development, according to the release.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett issued a statement following the incident offering prayers for the victims and praising the first responders.

“I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives,” he wrote. “I have ALWAYS respected the Police, Dispatch and Fire Department for what they do, but today they deserve the most highest respect for how they all handled this situation.”