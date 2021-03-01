Authorities said the vehicle had slid off a water-covered bridge and became "partially submerged in the swollen creek"

5 People, Including Infant, Rescued After Their Pick-Up Truck Gets Stuck in Flooded Tn. Creek

An infant and four other people were rescued from a submerged pick-up truck over the weekend after authorities say it slid off a water-covered bridge.

The DeKalb County Fire Department (DCFD) confirmed the scary incident in a post on Facebook Sunday, explaining that all five occupants made it out unscathed following the rescue in Liberty, Tennessee.

Authorities said they were initially called to the scene around 1 p.m. for a report involving "a vehicle accident where a vehicle had slid off a water-covered bridge on Preston-Vicker's Rd."

When they arrived, DCFD firefighters found the pick-up truck "partially submerged in the swollen creek" with five occupants, including an infant, trapped inside.

The swollen creek — which is located approximately 60 miles southeast of Nashville — was likely a result of the severe flooding that Tennessee experienced in the last week, according to ABC News.

The city of Nashville had received a flood watch warning on Sunday by the National Weather Service, and was expected to receive "intensive rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour at times," the outlet reported.

The service also reportedly warned that "runoff from these storms will quickly overwhelm poor draining areas as well as small creeks and streams," according to ABC News.

After arriving at the creek, the DCFD, along with the Smithville-DeKalb Co. Rescue Squad, immediately jumped into action to pull the truck's occupants from the rocky waters.

A number of other rescue teams and agencies, including the Putnam County Rescue Squad, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, also showed up at the scene to help.

Dramatic footage captured by first responders and shared to DCFD'S Facebook page showed the moment that firefighters boarded a raft and performed the rescue with the assistance of a bucket truck.

Photos of the rescue were also posted to the fire department's page and captured the danger around the situation.

Thankfully, the rescue teams' efforts were successful and all five occupants made it out with no reported injuries.