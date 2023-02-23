5 People Dead After Twin-Engine Plane Crashes Near Arkansas Airport

A plane crash in Arkansas on Wednesday has left a group of five coworkers dead.

The five individuals on board were part of the Little Rock-based environmental consulting firm CTEH and were taking off from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration tells PEOPLE in a statement, en route to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

They were traveling to assist with Monday's factory explosion near Oakwood, Ohio, reported ABC News, that left one person dead and multiple individuals injured. Their twin-engine plane crashed a mile south of the Arkansas airport.

"We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," CTEH senior vice president Dr. Paul Nony said in a statement to NBC News affiliate KARK. "We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers."

The company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Lt. Cody Burk confirmed to reporters in a press conference near the scene that as of "right now, there are no survivors that we can find," KARK reported, he added that the weather in the area affected the investigation into figuring out the cause behind the Beechcraft BE20 plane's crash.

According to KTHV, wind gusts were reportedly as high as 40 mph at the airport during the time of the crash.

The City of Little Rock Fire Department added in an update shared on their Facebook page that the incident remains under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department, the PCSO and their task force. Information is expected to be released as soon as it becomes available.

In a report published by Aviation Safety magazine in 2019, fuel, weather, runway prang and poor maintenance were the leading causes behind twin-engine plane crashes reported during the years of 1994 and 1998.