5-Month-Old Dies After Mom Trips While Trying to Avoid Magpie: Pain Is 'Unimaginable,' Says Dad

A 5-month-old girl died under "tragic circumstances" in an Australian park after a magpie swooped down on her mother as she carried her, causing the parent to trip and fall, according to local reports.

Baby Mia was killed in "an absolute tragic and sudden accident" at Glindemann Park at Holland Park in Brisbane on Sunday, family members wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"This horrible world dealt a blow no one could ever imagine," they said. "Shattering everyone's hearts, and crushing [her parents'] Jacob and Simone's world in the blink of an eye where no day would ever be the same. No words can begin to describe the torture Jacob and Simone are going through."

The Queensland Ambulance Service said that Mia was being held in a baby carrier when a magpie swooped, causing her mother to trip and fall, according to the Brisbane Times. The child was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition, and later died of her injuries.

A spokesperson for the service said paramedics were quickly called to the park following "reports that a [mother] had fallen with a baby in her arms. [She was] reportedly ducking to avoid a magpie," according to 9News Australia.

Magpies are known to aggressively swoop perceived threats to their nesting areas during breeding season, which lasts from June to December. They are a protected species in Australia.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said there will be a full investigation into the incident, and that the magpie has been removed from the park, the Times reported.

"The loss of five month old Mia, in such tragic circumstances, is something that has shocked our community to the absolute core," Schrinner wrote on Twitter. "This was a tragic accident that was impossible to predict but we will do whatever we can to ensure it doesn't happen again."

Mia's father Jacob told the Daily Mail Australia that his daughter "brought joy to everyone's lives with her infectious smile, her pure innocence and her adorable laugh."

"Our whole world has been taken from us and the pain we are experiencing is unimaginable," he said. "We are so grateful for the most precious gift we ever received."

A photo shared by the outlet featured a sign in Holland Park warning visitors of swooping magpies. Tips included walking quickly through the area, but not running, wearing a hat or carrying an umbrella, avoiding riding a bike, and not provoking or harassing magpies, as it could make them more defensive.

A website called Magpie Alert tracks aggressive magpies in Australia and notes that this year, there have been 228 attacks and 25 injuries.