5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Ky. Tornado Destroys Home, Parents Remain Hospitalized: 'They Lost Everything'

Loved ones said Andrew and Charity Oglesby, the parents of baby Chase, are "two of the most giving and loving people on this earth and would do anything for anyone"

A Kentucky couple's life has been forever changed after a series of devastating tornadoes swept through the state.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase on Friday night in a tornado that destroyed their Bremen, Kentucky home, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family members.

"They lost everything they had" the page reads. "The tornado completely left their house destroyed and their cars are most likely totaled along with their garage and all of their belongings."

"The material things do not matter as much as the other impact it had on their lives," the message continues. "The tornado also took the life of their only child, their 5-month-old son Chase. No person should ever go through the pain of this much loss in one night."

Andrew's grandfather, Robert "Bobby" Pierce, told The Washington Post that the tornado's strong winds tossed the family's trailer into a tree. Andrew and Charity were critically injured, while Chase was initially missing, the outlet reported.

"They were in the dark and in the rain, and they can't see, running around trying to find [Chase]," Robert Pierce Jr., Bobby Pierce's son, told the outlet. "It was every kind of horror that you can imagine."

Chase's body was eventually recovered, while his parents were airlifted to the hospital for their injuries, the GoFundMe page states.

In a Facebook update on Wednesday, Andrew announced that Charity has since undergone back surgery after "the floor fell on her" and "crushed her spine completely." She is now showing small signs of improvement following her spinal reconstruction, but remains on a ventilator with a possible case of pneumonia.

The GoFundMe also stated that Charity will require facial surgery to repair her damaged eye socket.

"It's just gonna be a really really long and tough road for her," Andrew wrote on Facebook. "I know she is an extremely tough woman and she will be able to accomplish this and I'm gonna be right there by her side, helping her recovery all the way through. She is my best friend and my rock. I need her more now than ever! I love you, sweetheart, we got this."

As for Andrew, he suffered a neck injury from the tornado, according to the fundraiser. On his Facebook, Andrew revealed he had to undergo surgery on Tuesday due to a broken jaw bone and would have to have his mouth wired shut for at least six weeks.

"The pain of my broken neck and all the other broken bones and deep bruises don't touch the hurt I'm feeling with losing Chase," the grieving father wrote in a Facebook post. "He was the best son any dad could ask for... I can't explain this terrible nightmare."

"I don't care that I've lost every single material item, but losing my son is something I never ever ever thought I'd be having to deal with at just 5 months old," he continued.

As the parents continue to grieve and recover from their injuries, the GoFundMe page was set up by Andrew's sister, Stephanie Oglesby, and her fiancé Zach Negulis. In just three days, it has raised over $88,000.

"They are two of the most giving and loving people on this earth and would do anything for anyone," Negulis wrote. "They and all of us are completely broken by this night as they lost the most important thing in this world to them."

"We aren't asking for much in comparison to what they lost. Just enough to help relieve any financial stress of the medical bills and replacing the materials they have lost and any other cost such as laying their sweet boy to rest," he added. "Please keep Andrew and Charity Oglesby and their baby Chase in your prayers."

A total of 74 people have died in Kentucky following the weekend's tornadoes, Governor Andy Beshear said in a press release on Tuesday. The victims range in age from 2 months to 98 years old.