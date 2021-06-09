Jasmine Amesquita and her baby son, Ragnar Segovia, were killed in a car accident on Sunday afternoon in Apple Valley, Calif.

23-Year-Old Mother of Three Killed in Car Crash Along With Her 5-Month-Old Baby

A 23-year-old mother and her 5-month-old son were killed in a car accident this weekend, two months after the family experienced another tragic death.

Jasmine Amesquita and her baby boy, Ragnar Segovia, were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Apple Valley, California, on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department and a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family following the accident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the time of the collision, the two were in traveling in a Toyota Corolla along with a 24-year-old male driver, a 4-year-old boy, and two 2-year-old boys, KTLA reported. The Corolla's driver experienced major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, while a 49-year-old female driver of a second vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

According to the news station, the Corolla had been traveling south when it veered into oncoming traffic.

In a description on the family's GoFundMe, a relative said the tragedy comes shortly after the death of Christian Segovia, the father of Amesquita's children, earlier this year.

"This is hard on our family as we had to bury the father of Jasmine's 3 precious boys just two months ago and now her and baby Ragnar," Amesquita's sister said on the donation page.

"Jazzy leaves behind two boys, little Christian 4 years old and Logan 3 years old," she wrote. "Please help us bury our little sister and baby nephew. Thank You and God Bless."

Jasmine Segovia Credit: Facebook

A day before the accident, Amesquita penned a heartfelt message on the two-month anniversary of Segovia's death.

"Still feels like a dream … [you're] missed so much baby christian talks about you every single day they miss you the most," she wrote on Facebook. "Hearing him say he wishes you were still here everyday breaks my heart continue to watch over them."

"Guide them, & protect them your their superhero!!" she added. "Continue to fly high Rest Up We love you!!"

RELATED VIDEO: 'Fatigued' Driver Hits Dad and His 2 Daughters on Wyo. Highway While Mom and Son Watch from Car Behind

In the comments section of the post, a friend of Amesquita reacted to the news of Sunday's accident.

"And now YOU are gone...smh this is SO sad mama," they said. "You and lil man fly high."

The family's GoFundMe has raised just over $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.