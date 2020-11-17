The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. local time on Sunday

5 Dead After Car Going Wrong Way on South Carolina Highway Crashes Head-on Into Vehicle

Five people were killed in a traffic accident after one car drove in the wrong direction on a highway over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday at about 2:15 a.m. local time in Laurens County, South Carolina, along Interstate 385, a spokesperson for the state troopers told the Associated Press. According to the outlet, the five people were passengers in two different cars, and four of them died at the scene, while another was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

A 2014 Kia drove the wrong way, hitting a 2020 Hyundai head-on.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The incident is still under investigation, noted the AP, adding that names of the victims have not been released.

One of the victims was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and there were two people in the car going the wrong direction.