5 Killed, 2 Injured in Fatal Fresno County, California Car Crash Near Casino
Five people are dead after a fatal car accident in Fresno County, California on Saturday.
The accident took place when a Hyundai Accent "crossed over the double yellow lines" on Millerton Road at around 4:30 a.m. and hit a Honda Accord, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Lt. J. Castaneda told CNN.
Four people in the Hyundai died in the accident north of Fresno, including the driver, and one person in the Honda died, Castaneda said. Two people were also critically injured in the crash.
The CHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
ABC 30 identified the victims as 20-year-old Javier Hernandez of Lemoore, 43-year-old Miguel Tijerina of Clovis, 32-year-old Marcelino Ramirez of Clovis, 28-year-old John Carlin of Fresno, and 48-year-old Ramandeep Sran of Kerman.
CHP officer Mike Salas told ABC 30 no one involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.
The two survivors of the crash were both hospitalized following the incident, local FOX affiliate KMPH reports. One survivor was transported by ambulance, and another was flown to Community Regional Hospital, where they were admitted to the level 3 trauma center.
Investigators believe a 20-year-old man was driving the Hyundai and a 42-year-old man was driving the Honda, according to a CHP collision report obtained by CNN.
"For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the Hyundai allowed his vehicle to steer to the left, crossing over the center double yellow lines," the report said.
The report also noted that "the use of alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this collision on the part of the Hyundai driver."
According to ABC 30, the crash took place not far from Table Mountain Casino in Friant. Jugjeet Muhar, who was injured in the Saturday crash, told the outlet he had been visiting the casino with his cousin, Sran, who died in the accident.