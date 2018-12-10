5 Kids, Including 1-Year-Old Twins, Killed in Ohio House Fire as Their Mother Screamed for Help

An Ohio mother is the only survivor of a tragic house fire that killed all five of her children.

Late Sunday evening, fire officials in Youngstown responded to a call as a blaze enveloped the house on Parkcliffe Ave. The mother of five, who was naked and bleeding, was standing outside her burning home after jumping from the second floor, according to Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright, who told local news outlets that working smoke detectors were going off when fire crews arrived.

Her kids, ages 9, 3, 2 and two 1-year-old twins, were killed. Two perished inside the home and the other three later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where their distraught mother was hospitalized with injuries.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, as reported by 6ABC.

“Our thoughts are with the men and women of the Youngstown Fire Department who did everything they could to rescue 5 children from a house fire last night,” the fire department said in a statement on Facebook.

William D. Lewis/The Vindicator/AP

Neighbors alerted officials about the fire with one calling 911. Many heard a loud boom while others heard screams coming from inside. The mother was yelling for help to save her children, according to the Associated Press.

Neighbor Aaron Baldwin told the AP the scene as “the worst thing you have to see.”

According to WFMJ-TV, the mother and her five children had just moved into the house about six months ago.

A memorial for the children has been expanding as many locals have been placing pink teddy bears and flowers outside the charred home, which has been blocked off with yellow caution tape.

Councilwoman Anita Davis mourned the children, telling The Vindicator: “I hope the mother has family around her that will embrace her and hold her and love her and give her the support she needs.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.