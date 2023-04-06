5 Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Eating Gummies Containing 'Unidentified' Substance

Five fifth-graders became ill after ingesting "unidentified edible" gummies at an elementary school in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

The incident happened at Key Elementary School shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. D.C. Fire & EMS responded to the call, and transported the children to a nearby hospital for monitoring, according to The Washington Post.

All five students were in stable condition, the newspaper reported.

Authorities did not specify what type of edible the children ingested, but that one of the students had brought the gummies to the Northwest D.C. school, per the Post.

D.C. Fire & EMS and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Key Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

After the school nurse became concerned about the "severity" of their illness, first responders were called to the school, Key Elementary's assistant principal Jennifer Green said in a letter to families obtained by multiple news outlets.

"The families of all students involved in this incident were immediately contacted, and five students were transported to the hospital for continued monitoring," Green wrote, adding that "all health and safety protocols have been followed."

She continued, "As we work with the DC Public Schools Student Supports Division and our school-based mental health team to hold age-appropriate conversations around substance use awareness and prevention with our 5th-grade students, we will also be prioritizing restorative practice in relation to this incident."

D.C. Metropolitan PD officers and School Resource Officers are currently investigating the incident, ABC 7 reported.

Key Elementary School in Washington, D.C. WUSA9/YouTube

Last month, a similar incident played out at another school in the area.

D.C. Metropolitan PD officers were called to the Columbia Heights Educational Campus, a sixth-through-12th grade school in Northwest D.C. on March 3, after five students exhibited reactions to an "unidentified" edible, according to WUSA 9.

A spokesman with the police department told the station that authorities believed the substance to be THC gummies.