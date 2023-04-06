5 Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Eating Gummies Containing 'Unidentified' Substance

After school officials became concerned about the "severity" of the fifth-graders' conditions, first responders were called to the Washington, D.C., school

By
Published on April 6, 2023 11:03 AM

Five fifth-graders became ill after ingesting "unidentified edible" gummies at an elementary school in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

The incident happened at Key Elementary School shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. D.C. Fire & EMS responded to the call, and transported the children to a nearby hospital for monitoring, according to The Washington Post.

All five students were in stable condition, the newspaper reported.

Authorities did not specify what type of edible the children ingested, but that one of the students had brought the gummies to the Northwest D.C. school, per the Post.

D.C. Fire & EMS and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kids at D.C. Elementary Get Sick After Ingesting Gummies
Key Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

After the school nurse became concerned about the "severity" of their illness, first responders were called to the school, Key Elementary's assistant principal Jennifer Green said in a letter to families obtained by multiple news outlets.

"The families of all students involved in this incident were immediately contacted, and five students were transported to the hospital for continued monitoring," Green wrote, adding that "all health and safety protocols have been followed."

She continued, "As we work with the DC Public Schools Student Supports Division and our school-based mental health team to hold age-appropriate conversations around substance use awareness and prevention with our 5th-grade students, we will also be prioritizing restorative practice in relation to this incident."

D.C. Metropolitan PD officers and School Resource Officers are currently investigating the incident, ABC 7 reported.

5 Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Eating Gummies Allegedly Containing Controlled Substance
Key Elementary School in Washington, D.C. WUSA9/YouTube

Last month, a similar incident played out at another school in the area.

D.C. Metropolitan PD officers were called to the Columbia Heights Educational Campus, a sixth-through-12th grade school in Northwest D.C. on March 3, after five students exhibited reactions to an "unidentified" edible, according to WUSA 9.

A spokesman with the police department told the station that authorities believed the substance to be THC gummies.

Related Articles
Ruby Bridges
Florida School Pulls Disney's 'Ruby Bridges' After Parent Complains About Historical Civil Rights Film
nashville mass shooting
3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Shooter Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
karon blake
D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars
Anisah Burks
Daycare Teacher Arrested After 4 Toddlers Are Exposed to THC Gummies and Hospitalized on Halloween
Jaahnavi Kandula
Grad Student, 23, Dies After Being Struck by Seattle Police Car Responding to 'Priority' Call
Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair
Texas School Investigates Mother's Claim a Teacher Taped Her Son to a Chair: 'He Wouldn't Be Still'
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich
Suspect in Mich. State Mass Shooting ID'd, Caller's Tip Led Police to Him
Diamond Ranch Academy
Girl, 17, Dies Suddenly at Treatment Center for Teens — Second Case in Utah This Year 
Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Church Van, Leaves 3 Dead Including 10-Year-Old Girl Coming From Bible Study
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Medford, N.Y.: Close-up of a camera attached to a school bus in the company yard in Medford, New York on October 20, 2021. The cameras identify cars that pass the school bus stop arms. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
DC School Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Veering Off Road on Field Trip, Injuring 9 Students
St. Stanislaus School East Chicago
Teacher at East Chicago School Had 'Kill List' of Students and Staff, Say Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now