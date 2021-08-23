"If you look at the casket it's really a glimpse of their young lives," remarked the funeral director

5 Siblings Buried Together in Custom Caskets After St. Louis Fire: 'The Community Is Hurting'

Five siblings under the age of 10 were laid to rest on Saturday, weeks after a St. Louis apartment fire claimed their lives.



A funeral was held on Saturday for Sabrina Dunigan's five children: Loy-el Dunigan, 2, Jabari Johnson, 4, 8-year-old twins Heaven and Neveah Dunigan, and Deontae Davis, 9, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The children were buried in custom caskets, which featured their pictures as well as colorful depictions of ponies, butterflies and video game scenes.

"These children were wonderful children. If you look at the caskets, each casket reflects their personal desires. The games they played with, the toys they liked, the colors they were interested in," funeral director Walter Terry told Fox affiliate KTVI.

"If you look at the casket, it's really a glimpse of their young lives," he added.

The fire broke out on Aug. 6, just after the children's mother had left the house to pick up her boyfriend, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. By the time she returned, their second-floor apartment was engulfed in flames and her attempts to rescue her children were unsuccessful.

Four of the children died at the scene, while one other died while being transported to a hospital, KTVI previously reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

In addition to expressing their sorrow, funeral attendees shared messages of support with the children's mother.

"We all know, your whole entire family knows, that you were a great mom and loved those children," said the children's great-aunt Sheila Dunigan, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.