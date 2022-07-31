5 Children, 2 Women Killed in Illinois Car Crash After Wrong-Way Driver Caused Head-on Collision
Seven people, including five children, were killed in a two-car crash early Sunday morning in Northern Illinois.
Both vehicles were "fully engulfed" in flames after a wrong-way driver caused the head-on collision around 2 a.m. local time on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Another person with severe injuries was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
The confirmed fatalities include one woman in the first car, as well as one woman and five children in the second.
In the first car, the deceased was identified as Jennifer Fernandez, a 22-year-old female who hailed from Carpentersville.
In the other car, the driver was identified as Thomas Dobosz, a 32-year-old male of Rolling Meadows who sustained serious injuries.
One of the victims of Dobosz's car was identified as 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz, while the other victims ranged in age from 5 to 13.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33 were temporarily closed as officials investigated the accident. All lanes have since reopened.
The McHenry County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.