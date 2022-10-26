5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near San Jose, California

An earthquake shook the California Bay Area on Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 5.1-magnitude earthquake was located 12 miles east of San Jose on the Calaveras Fault. The Calaveras Fault region stretches over 80 miles from south of Hollister into the Danville-Walnut Creek area. The quake was reported to be 8.4 km deep and hit around 11:42 a.m. PT.

USGS data shows that the region experienced a 3.1-magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m and a 3.5-magnitude aftershock in the same area at 3:08 p.m.

According to the UGCS, no damage nor injuries were immediately reported.

Dr. Annemarie Baltay, a USGS seismologist, announced in a video after the earthquake that there is a "1 in 100 chance of an aftershock greater than magnitude 5 in the next day; there could be 10 to 15 aftershocks of magnitude 3 or greater in the next week."

According to Dr. Baltay, "aftershocks of this magnitude and duration are totally normal for an event of this type."

The USGS last reported an earthquake in the Calaveras Fault system in October 2007 and forecasted an 11-percent probability for the area to produce a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake in the next 30 years.

According to Brian Ferguson, deputy director for crisis communication and public affairs for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, about 95,000 people received an advanced notification from the Earthquake Warning California app, the state's early-warning system, before shaking started.

Ferguson said in an update following the events on Tuesday that things were "so far so good" and that the organization is continuing to see what steps can be taken to keep the area safe.